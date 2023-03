GUWAHATI: Almost all Northeast states are likely to witness heavy spells of rains over the next couple of days.

The Northeast states, which are likely to witness heavy spells of rains are Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim.

While, heavy rains may occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on Wednesday (March 22).

Fairly widespread rains with thunderstorms are expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim on Thursday (March 23).

Wednesday (March 22)

Heavy rains may occur over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

Widespread rainfall with thunderstorms may pelt Sikkim.

Fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorms, may lash Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Thursday (March 23)

Fairly widespread rains with thunderstorms are expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Sikkim.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms may pelt Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.