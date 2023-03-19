AGARTALA: Tripura Police arrested three persons and seized brown sugar worth Rs three crores from Kamalpur under Dhalai district on late Saturday night.

In the last three months of 2023, this is the first big haul of brown sugar seized in the state.

Speaking on the issues, Additional Superintendent of Police of Dhalai district, Binoy Kishore Debbarma said that they have arrested three persons and seized over 3kgs of brown sugar from two vehicles.

“We had information that two vehicles were coming from the Kumarghat side of the Unakoti district with contraband items. They were en route to the Sonamura sub-division of the Sepahijala district. Immediately based on the information we have set up a naka point at Srirampur in the Kamalpur sub-division under the Dhalai district for checking vehicles. We have detained both vehicles including a Grand Vitara of Maruti Suzuki which was numberless and another one a Bolero good-laden truck. In presence of the executive magistrate and other witnesses we searched both the vehicles and seized 244 small containers in which over 3kg 69 grams of brown sugar was kept”, the Additional SP told reporters.

The police official further said that they have arrested the drivers of the vehicle identified as Jahir Mia (33) of Dupuria village and Mahabul Alam (38) of Boxanagar and Piklu Bhowmik (37) of Bishalgarh under Sepahijala district.

“Process is underway to produce them before the court. As per preliminary interrogation, they brought it from the Assam side to smuggle it into Bangladesh and in Tripura. We are trying to arrest the kingpin of the drug”, he said.

Earlier on December 14, 2022, Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) along with Tripura police seized brown sugar worth Rs one crore from Agartala-Deoghar express train in Teliamura under the Khowai division.