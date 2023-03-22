IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh flagged off a bike rally on Water Conservation as part of the “World Water Day 2023” which was observed under the theme Accelerating Change.

It was organized by the Public Health Engineering Department at Khuman Lampak, Imphal on Wednesday.

The rally concluded at Sendra, a part of the Loktak lake in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

A total of 100 riders have taken part in the rally which detoured on the periphery of the Loktak.



Speaking on the occasion, CM N Biren Singh urged the people to organize rallies in the hills where there is massive deforestation and to create awareness among the villagers on the importance of trees, and to create a sense of ownership for the forest covers amongst them.

Speaking on Prime Minister’s Har Ghar Jal Mission implementation in the state, the Chief Minister said almost 75 per cent of the laying of pipes has been completed but it is no use if there is no water source.



He further encouraged the people to plant more trees and develop small tree covers in the valley areas also.

Highlighting the filling of ponds and other water bodies to construct community halls, the Chief Minister urged the people against filing up of water bodies.