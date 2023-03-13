Imphal: Six students’ bodies led by the All Manipur Students’ Union on Monday staged a protest in Imohal, demanding the implementation of the NRC in the state, and setting up Manipur State Population Commission.

The protesting students claimed that there had been an “abnormal surge” of the population in Manipur’s hill areas, rampant cultivation of poppy, and encroachment of reserve forest areas.

During the protest, the police resorted to cane-charging when the agitating students tried to storm into the official residence of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and marched to Raj Bhawan.

According to the students, the influx of outsiders from both inside and outside the country, including people from Myanmar, Nepal, and Bangladesh, significantly affected the identity, culture, economy, administration and environment of Manipur.

The students’ organisations also demanded detecting and deporting illegal immigrants from Manipur.

“We are not against any community or religion but we want to protect our land, environment, and indigenous communities from the adverse effects of illegal settlements,” said a spokesperson for the student bodies.

After the Manipur Assembly had earlier last year adopted a private member resolution to establish a population commission in Manipur, the state cabinet approved the establishment of the Manipur State Population Commission.

However, the required official process is yet to start for the functioning of the commission.