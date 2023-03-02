Imphal: Manipur government led by chief minister N Biren Singh on Thursday has caused concern over the large influx of illegal Myanmar nationals into the state after the Myanmar military took over the country in a coup.

CM Biren Singh on Thursday chaired a review meeting of the verification drives for the identification of illegal immigrants inflowing into the porous borders, especially in the southern part of Manipur.

The meeting has undertaken in five districts of the state bordering Myanmar that is – Chandel, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Kamjong, and Pherzawl following instruction from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to check illegal influx from Myanmar into India.

Also Read: NDPP-BJP alliance wins majority in Nagaland Assembly Election

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister stated, “Entry of illegal immigrants will be prevented once all the 34 police outposts along the border are completed.”

It also states, “Chaired a review meeting of the verification drives undertaken in 5 districts – Chandel, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Kamjong, and Pherzawl for identification of illegal immigrants today. We have to protect our indigenous people from the influx of illegal immigrants. Their entry will be prevented once all the 34 police outposts along the border are completed,” CM Biren tweeted.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will decide on alliance with NPP, says BJP MLA

Since, the Tatmadaw, or Myanmar military, had taken over the country after a coup in February 2021, altogether, 393 illegal Myanmar nationals inpoured into Manipur, it is informed.