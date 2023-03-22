IMPHAL: Terming “water is life”, chief minister of Manipur – N Biren Singh, on Wednesday, called for preservation of water sources.

“Water is life and one cannot survive without it,” said Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh while addressing a function held on the occasion of World Water Day in Imphal.

He made this statement while attending a state level awareness campaign on “World Water Day” under the theme “accelerating change” at Khuman Lampak on Wednesday.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh urged the people of the state to understand the importance of water.

The Manipur chief minister said that forest and trees are integral to the water cycle.

“We have already started delivering water through a special pipeline from Chingkheiching water supply reservior, and also prepared to lift water from Loktal Lake,” said Manipur CM Biren Singh.

The Manipur CM added: “I further appeal to the public to harvest rain water and learn ways to save water.”

He said that the Manipur government has been laying emphasis on “Green Mission Manipur” since the beginning of the previous term.

Biren Singh added that the people of Manipur should protect the forests in the state.

The Manipur chief minister expressed his desire for engineers and officials of public health, water resources and forest departments to organise rallies in the hills areas to prevent deforestation.

Further urging the people to use water wisely, the Manipur chief minister said that the Manipur government is also putting efforts to provide sufficient water to the people.