Navratri is a festival celebrated with great fervor and has huge significance across the country.

According to the Hindu calendar, there are four seasonal Navratris including the Sharadiya and Chaitra Navratris celebrated for nine days.

This year the Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 22 and will end on March 30, 2023. The festival is celebrated with delicious delicacies while many opt for fasting.

Food items like buckwheat flour, sighante flour, vegetables, milk, curd and makhane are eaten as keeps the stomach light and can be easily digested while people who are unable to keep fast, they eat vegetarian sattvic food.

Here is a list of 5 best Navratri Vrat Recipes that you can prepare this Navratri:

Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana Khichdi is one of the majorly eaten food during the Navratri fasting. It is prepared with mild spices and peanuts and green coriander can also be added to it. It contains a good amount of starch and carbohydrate which helps to keep our stomach filled up for a longer time.

Sabudana Kheer

Navratri is incomplete without dessert and Sabudana kheer is the perfect dish to relish the festive spirit. You can enhance the taste of kheer by adding cardamom, saffron and dry fruits.

Arbi Kofta and Mint Yoghurt Dip

Arbi kofta can be a perfect snack for Navratri. The snack is prepared by mixing arbi with buckwheat flour and is served with mint-yogurt dip.

Vratwale Curd potato

Potato is one of most common vegetable eaten during the Navratri fast. This time you can make a different potato curry with curd. It is prepared by putting the potatoes in a thick gravy of curd.

Fasting rice dhokla

There are many options to eat during fasting. Khamir Utha Dhokla can be one of them prepared with Samvat rice.