Imphal: A paramilitary personnel of the 4 Assam Rifles Batallion allegedly died by suicide in Manipur‘s Imphal East district on Monday morning.

Sandip H (34) was on sentry duty at the Kala camp gate at around 4.45 am when he shot himself with his service rifle.

His colleagues rushed to the scene and evacuated him to a nearby medical facility, where he was declared brought dead.

The motive behind the sepoy’s taking such an extreme step is not yet known.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated and the dead body is now lying at the mortuary of the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal for post-mortem.