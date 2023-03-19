IMPHAL: Over 50, 000 numbers of WY tablets smuggled from Myanmar through Moreh International were seized at Lilong Haorou Hanggamthabi, about 11 km from Imphal on Saturday night.

The suspected smugglers including a CRPF personnel have been arrested along with two Maruti cars including a Meghalaya registration number in this connection, the police said on Sunday.

The drive was launched under the supervision of the Superintendent of police Imphal east district police Kshetrimayum Shivakanta.



During the operation, police said that a CRPF personnel namely Abdur Rahim, 35, posting the Langjing battalion, Imphal west district, Md Itajurahamand, alias Nanao, 23, and Md Amir Khan, 24, both of Lilong village have been arrested.

Two vehicles, a gray color Maruti car and another white color Maruti car with a Meghalaya registration number have been recovered from their possession, the police informed.

The arrests and seizures occurred when the police raided a suspected spot and started a search operation on the two parked vehicles, these threesome raised a hit of objection.

The police team then detained them and drove the two parked cars to the Lilong police station where independent search operations were carried out.

In the in-depth search operations, the illegal drugs were recovered under the front engine chamber of the vehicle.

From their interrogation, the police came to know that the drugs were to be smuggled outside the state through their counterparts in other northeastern states. Manipur Police recover smuggled drugs from Myanmar during a search operation from a car with a Meghalaya number.

The packets of drugs were opened in presence of a duty magistrate, the police elaborated.

They were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The arrested persons, seized items, and vehicles have been handed over to the Lilong police station for further investigations, the police added.