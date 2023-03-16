CRPF Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for over 9000 vacancies

Applications are invited for over 9000 vacancies in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 9223 vacant posts of Constable (Technical/Tradesmen).

Name of post : Constable (Technical/Tradesmen)

No. of posts : 9223

Educational Qualification : Minimum Matric or equivalent from a recognized Board or university recognized by the Central or State Govt. Candidates should also possess relevant technical qualifications as per their respective trades

Pay Scale : Pay level-3 ( Rs. 21,700 – 69,100)

Age Limit : 18-27 years as on 01/08/2023. Relaxation in age limit will be as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://crpf.gov.in/

Date of Submission of online applications : 27/03/2023

Last date for receipt of online applications & Online Fee Payment : 25/04/2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

