Imphal: The Manipur government has withdrawn its agreement with three Kuki-Zomi insurgent groups, citing their alleged support of an influx of Myanmarese immigrants, encouraging poppy cultivation and the drug trade, and involvement in protests against eviction drives in Kuki villages on “encroached forest land”.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh recently met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla in New Delhi, urging the government to clarify the provisions of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement and ensure regulations are strictly followed on the ground.

In response to the withdrawal, student outfits including the All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) and Manipur Students’ Federation (MSF) have organized protests in Delhi and Manipur, demanding the implementation of a National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

The ruling government has also accused the insurgent groups of being involved in the drug trade by supporting the cultivation of poppy in areas they dominate.

An official of the Kuki National Organisation (KNO), the umbrella group of armed Kuki organisations, has dismissed the allegations as baseless.

Furthermore, leaders from the Kuki-Zomi insurgent groups have said the Biren Singh government’s decision to pull out of the agreement reveals that it is afraid of the peace talks concluding.

They have asked for a “territorial council” within Manipur’s boundaries that will receive separate funds from the Centre and the state budget for the development of the Kuki-Zomi areas.

A conflict analyst based in Imphal has suggested that the state government’s withdrawal from the agreement is a result of the changing nature of the political landscape due to ongoing peace talks between the Nagas, the Union government, and the Kuki groups.

The Centre has yet to comment on the issue.

It is unclear what the consequences of the state government’s withdrawal from the agreement will be, but officials have warned it could have serious implications.