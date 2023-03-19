GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, several ministers besides other senior officials visited three key national monuments in New Delhi on Sunday.

The dignitaries and officials visited the National War Memorial and paid homage to the brave hearts who laid down their lives defending the unity and territorial integrity of the country.

The Governor and the Chief Minister laid floral wreaths at the war column Amar Jawan.

Later, they went round the sprawling complex where the names of the martyrs are inscribed in the Wall of Valour and paid tributes to them.

Paying tribute to the brave hearts who laid down their lives for safeguarding the territorial integrity of the nation, Chief Minister Sarma said the War Memorial would continue to inspire and motivate the young generation to make sacrifices for the sake of the motherland.

The Chief Minister tweeted, “The iconic War Memorial is a fine tribute to the valor of our war heroes. We’re forever indebted to their supreme sacrifice and dedication that earned us our pride. In the presence of Hon’ble Governor Shri @Gulab_kataria ji and Cabinet colleagues, paid my humble tributes to our bravehearts who laid down their lives while defending their motherland, at the National War Memorial, New Delhi. Their valour will inspire generations to come.”

Later, Governor Kataria, Chief Minister Sarma, ministers of the state, Chief Secretary and senior state government officials in the rank of Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary visited the National Police Memorial and paid tributes to the police personnel for their supreme sacrifice for safeguarding the territorial integrity of the nation.

The Governor, the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur and Special DGP Harmeet Singh laid floral wreaths at the memorial column.

The dignitaries and officials later visited the National Police Museum.

Taking to his twitter handle, the Chief Minister said, “The National Police Memorial in New Delhi is a fine ode to the valiant police personnel. Our eternal gratitude to their valoru.”

Today, along with Governor kataria ji & Cabinet colleagues, offered our humble tributes to our brave men & women in Khaki.”

The Governor, Chief Minister Sarma and his ministerial colleagues and other dignitaries visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya and went round the rare exhibits of the Prime Minister on display for almost two hours.

The Chief Minister further tweeted, “We owe immensely to our esteemed Prime Ministers who worked with great vigour to take Bharat to greater heights. We so fondly cherish and celebrate all the great leaders who tirelessly worked for the glory of India.”

It may be mentioned that the decision to visit the iconic landmarks in the national capital was taken at a Cabinet meeting held on January 23 this year.

The visit to the iconic memorials comes close on the heels of 400th birth anniversary celebrations of one of India’s greatest military heroes, Lachit Barphukan in Assam and in the national capital in November last year.

The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP Government had undertaken the initiative to take Ahom General Lachit Barphukan to a wider audience to perpetuate the hallowed memory of the legendary warrior both within and outside the state.