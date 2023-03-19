DIBRUGARH: In a big development, four Khalistani separatist leader were flown to Dibrugarh in upper Assam and kept in Central Jail, Dibrugarh on Sunday.

According to sources, they were brought to special airforce aircraft.

The radical leader’s associates were accompanied by a 27-member team from Punjab Police, including its Inspector General, Prisons.

The Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner, Biswajit Pegu and the Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra received the team with high security at Mohanbari Airport.

Dibrugarh central jail is one of the oldest prisons in northeast India. It is heavily fortified, and was used to keep top militants during the peak of ULFA militancy in Assam.

Heavy security has been deployed in Dibrugarh Central Jail.

On March 18, Punjab Police declared Pro-Khalistan outfit, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh a fugitive soon after he was said to be on the run.

The Punjab Police had launched a massive statewide cordon and search operation in the state against the members of the outfit against who several cases stand registered.

Punjab Police arrested a total of 78 people have so far and further searches and raids are underway.

Amritpal Singh leader of Khalistan separatist group has been declared a fugitive.