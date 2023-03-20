Guwahati: Prodyut Bora, the founder of the BJP’s IT cell who had quit the party announced that his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will be merging with the Congress.

Bora who is from Assam quit the BJP in 2015 citing ideological differences on Monday announced a merger between LDP and the Congress.

In a tweet, Bora said, “Our party, LDP, has taken a decision to merge with the Congress. An overwhelming majority of our Party Members feel that India needs to build an united opposition to change the blanket of hatred and untruth that has enveloped the country. I bow to their collective decision.”

Earlier, He had expressed his desire to quit politics altogether, saying, “I have decided to quit politics.

The former BJP member had been very close to veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani and Union Minister Rajnath Singh.

His departure was considered a surprise since very few people had resigned from senior positions within the party.

Bora had accused the BJP of abandoning its ideology, and said that the ‘desire to win at any cost had destroyed the very ethos of the party’.

He then launched the LDP, a regional political outfit based out of Assam in 2015.