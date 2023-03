GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Assam and Meghalaya.

An alert issued on Monday also stated that heavy rainfall is possible at isolated places over Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) have been forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Rajasthan, Odisha, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala and Maharashtra.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Tuesday also.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and hail have been forecast at isolated places over Uttarakhand, with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) over Jharkhand, with lightning over Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gujarat state, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall activity with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds have been forecast over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Northeast India from March 20-23 and scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/thundershowers over East India have been predicted from March 20-21.

Isolated heavy rainfall is also very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from March 20-21, over Bihar on March 20. Isolated very heavy rainfall may pelt Assam & Meghalaya on Monday, the report added.