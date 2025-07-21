Manipur lecturers launch pen-down strike over regularisation delay

Imphal: Students of Tamphasana Girls’ Higher Secondary School in Imphal staged a protest on Monday in support of the pen-down strike launched by the Lecturers’ Association Manipur (LAM) 2018 Batch.

The strike, which began on July 21, was called by LAM in response to the state government’s failure to complete the regularisation process of 603 contract lecturers appointed in 2019.

During the six-day protest, lecturers across government higher secondary schools in Manipur will abstain from all academic and administrative duties.

Thokchom Ranjit, a chemistry lecturer at TG Higher Secondary School, said the agitation would be intensified if the government does not respond to their demands within the protest period.

Irengbam Malemnganbi, General Secretary of LAM, said the decision to launch the strike came after repeated appeals to the government yielded no result.

She stated that the Manipur Cabinet had unanimously approved the regularisation of their services on January 8, 2022, under Order No. 40/1/2018-SE(S), which also specified that entitled pay and allowances would take effect from April 1, 2023.

The association has called on the government to implement the cabinet decision without further delay.