Imphal: Manipur police commandos arrested an active cadre of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) from a hideout near the Imphal office of the Life Insurance Corporation of India.

The arrested individual has been identified as Saikhom Shanta Meetei (39) from Thoubal district.

He had been working for the banned outfit for around four months under the command of self-styled captain Chingacha @ Angamba, based in Myanmar.

According to police, Meitei was trying to serve a demand letter when he was apprehended.

He is allegedly involved in extortion activities for generating funds for the outfit from various educational institutes.

The arrested individual and the seized items were handed over to the city police station for further investigations.