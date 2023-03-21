Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that to cut down carbon emissions, the entire public transport system in Guwahati would run on either non-fossil fuel or electricity by 2026.

The Assam CM said that the state government is introducing electric vehicles in Guwahati and by 2026 entire public transport will run on non-fossil fuel and electricity.

Sarma also said that his government is also taking various nature-friendly steps like using earthen wares instead of plastic cups etc.

He said that the effort will greatly be helpful in reviving the earthenware market.

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested attempting to smuggle Burmese supari inside tanker truck in Silchar

Chief Minister Sarma added that global warming is an alarming threat which is looming large on the lives of the planet. As an outcome of global warming, unprecedented flood and drought, drinking water scarcity etc are becoming very evident with a plausible impact on the economy. He said that in such circumstances there is a growing need for awareness among the mass people to comprehend the adverse effects of global warming on nature as well as on flora and fauna.

Also Read: Assam: Khalistani leader Harjeet Singh flown to Dibrugarh, lodged in Central Jail

The Assam Chief Minister further added over the last few years there has been considerable shrinkage of wetland and green coverage in Guwahati.

“As a result, the people of the city along with its neighbours are facing acute problems with regard to health and their surroundings. He said that though people have theoretical knowledge of climate change and its adverse effects, there is a need for everybody to change their lifestyle and take actionable steps to reverse the trends of environmental degradation”, he added.