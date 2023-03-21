Guwahati: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday claimed that Mukroh village on the disputed inter-state border is a part of the hill state.

Sangma’s statement came weeks after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said in the assembly that Mukroh is a part of his state.

At least five civilians from Meghalaya and one Assam forest guard from Assam were killed in a violent clash at Mukroh last year.

While replying to a supplementary question raised by Voice of the People’s Party (VPP) MLA Adelbert Nongrum, CM Sangma said residents of Mukroh are beneficiaries of various schemes of the Meghalaya government.

“I have clearly stated that Mukroh is very much a part of Meghalaya. Facts and figures indicate that. Other statements may have been made but our stand is clear,” Sangma told the assembly.

He said the census code states that Mukroh is under the West Jaintia Hills district.

“Elections were conducted and voting during the recent Meghalaya assembly polls took place in Mukroh as well. The village has two polling stations and is a part of the Mokaiaw constituency,” Sangma added.