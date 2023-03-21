Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said in the Assembly that Governor Phagu Chauhan has certain limitations in reading English.

CM Sangma said this when Opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) legislators staged a walkout in protest against the Meghalaya Governor addressing the House in Hindi.

VPP chief Ardent Basaiawmoit and three other party MLAs staged the walkout, saying they don’t understand what the Governor talking to them about.

“Sending Hindi-speaking Governors to us, we do not understand what they are talking so we will stage a walkout,” the VPP leader told the Assembly.

“We don’t want to be part of this proceeding and those who do not feel insulted may sit in the House. We do not want to be part of this,” he said while walking out.

The VPP legislator pointed out that English is the official language of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

Meghalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma tried to retrain them by explaining that the translated speech has been distributed since the Governor has ‘limitations’ reading in English.

“The written speech has been circulated in the House as per rule. An individual with certain limitations and he cannot read English, therefore a written speech has been circulated. It is sad to see such disrespect,” news agency PTI quoted CM Sangma as saying.

The Speaker had allowed the Governor to address in Hindi.

“I request all the members to kindly bear with the House and show decorum of the House and not to shout while the Governor is reading the address,” the speaker said.