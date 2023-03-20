Shillong: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has announced it will remain in opposition despite an offer from the National People’s Party (NPP).

VPP president Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit declared that the party will not accept the offer and will maintain its own identity.

As per reports, the VPP is also preparing for the council elections in Khasi and Jaintia Hills, with candidates set to be fielded in all constituencies and an MP candidate.

Basaiawmoit stated that while conditional support would be given if a regional party were to lead the government, there is currently no VPP candidate for either the MDC or MP seat.

The VPP president affirmed the party’s commitment to remaining independent and in opposition.

It may be mentioned that in the 2023 elections, the VPP won four seats of the total 14 seats it contested.