Guwahati: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Tuesday stated that there is more to the recent statement by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat where is said that all people living in India are Hindus.

They said that the statement is more than meets the eye.

In a statement, the VPP said, “One should be able to read between the lines, what this statement actually means? If one tries to properly analyse the statement, one would conclude that his statement is directed at Christianity.”

The statement added, “Firstly, he wants to say that the indigenous tribals of the State were originally Hindus, but were converted to Christianity. Secondly, he is also trying to create a division among the indigenous people by his statement. Thirdly, he also tries to convince the indigenous people of the state, that their traditional faith is no different from the Hindu religion.”

The VPP further added that Bhagwat’s statement cannot be taken lightly. “It is incumbent upon the indigenous people to be very careful and alert, and not to be misled by such baseless and unfounded statements”, they said.

The VPP said it must be remembered that even before the advent of Christianity, the indigenous people practised their traditional faith which is very different from the Hindu religion.

“The indigenous tribes worship a living god and are not idol worshippers. Therefore, indigenous tribal religion cannot be compared to Hinduism by any stretch of the imagination”, their statement added.

President of VPP, Ardent M Basaiawmoit said, “As Christian myself, I never claimed that Meghalaya is a Christian State, because faith or religion is personal, and had nothing to do with the State or a community.”

He added, “It is also unconstitutional to state that Meghalaya is a Christian State or that India is a Hindu country. Therefore, let us oppose any attempt to create division in society, in the name of religion. Let us not look at each other through the prism of religion, and instead strive to maintain the unity of this great country.”