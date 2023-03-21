DIBRUGARH: A team of Punjab Police reached Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam with Pro- Khalistani leader Harjeet Singh on Tuesday morning.

The Punjab police team escorted by Assam Police by road from Guwahati reached Dibrugarh Central Jail at 7.10 am on Tuesday.

It is not known how many supporters of Pro-Khalistani are brought by the team. The name of the person brought today is yet to be disclosed officially.

Also read: Pro-Khalistan groups demonstrate outside Indian embassy in United States in ‘support’ of farmers protests

Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjit Singh surrendered last night in Punjab.

Sources said another team with some more Pro- Khalistani supporters are supposed to reach Dibrugarh by air on Tuesday.

Earlier, four ‘Waris Punjab De’ members were flown to Dibrugarh in upper Assam and kept in Central Jail, Dibrugarh on Sunday.

The four detainees are- Daljeet Kalsi, Basant Singh, Gurmeet Singh Bhukhanwala and Bhagwant Singh alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke who were charged under the National Security Act (NSA) are currently lodged at the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

On Monday, Assam Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Prashanta Kumar Bhuyan rushed to Dibrugarh and held a high-level meeting on security issues.

Daljeet Singh Kalsi alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi is a popular Punjabi actor and financer of Amritpal Singh.

He is best known for Sardar Saab and Jagga Jiunde E. Kalsi was a close aide of the founder of Waris Punjab De and actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu.

Like Sidhu, Kalsi also propagated for Khalistan.

After Sidhu’s death, he got associated with Amritpal Singh.

It is believed that Kalsi was not only Amritpal Singh’s financer but also played a vital role in bringing him from Dubai and establishing him as the organization’s chief.

Basant Singh Fauji is a former associate of Waris Punjab De founder Deep Sidhu. Basant was attached to Amritpal initially as a bodyguard.

Later he started looking after a drug de-addiction centre at Jallu Khera, Amritpal’s native village.

Gurmeet Singh Bhukhanwala is a former associate of Deep Sidhu who later joined Amritpal Singh.

He is believed to be among the group of 10 close associates of Amritpal, who has been with him from the day he arrived in India on 20 August 2022.

He was made the Waris Punjab De in-charge for Moga.

Bhagwant Singh alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke is an “outspoken Sikh radical” who was on and off associated with Deep Sidhu and then Amritpal Singh.

He is from Moga and was using social media to air his views about various Sikh issues using the term ‘Pradhan Mantri’.

A case against Bhagwant was registered in Moga under the Arms Act in November last year.

He also has other cases registered against him in Moga including an attempt to murder case from 2015. He is out on bail in all cases.

Harjit Singh who is Amritpal Singh’s uncle was involved in the transport business in the UK and Canada, but joined his nephew after he came to India in August 2022.

Harjit played the role of manager and was also in charge of Amritpal’s finances.