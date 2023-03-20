Guwahati: Seven more members of the Waris Punjab De and close aides of Amritpal Singh are expected to be flown to Dibrugarh in Assam from Punjab, either on Monday or Tuesday. They are expected to be lodged in the Dibrugarh Jail.

The majority of the police officials in Dibrugarh are tight-lipped about the four aides of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh who are lodged in the Dibrugarh Central Jail since being brought to the tea city from Punjab.

Repeated attempts to contact senior police officials in Dibrugarh to know about the quartet turned futile as they are not ready to divulge any information.

However, Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu told this reporter over the phone that the four accused are currently lodged in the Dibrugarh Central Jail and as per the information received by them, seven more members of the same organization will be flown to Dibrugarh, either today or tomorrow.

The Deputy Commissioner further added that elaborate security arrangements have been made, both inside and outside the Dibrugarh jail premises and personnel of the Assam police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed to maintain a tight vigil.

The aides of Amritpal Singh, currently lodged in the Dibrugarh Central Jail are Daljit Singh Kalsi, who is reportedly the financier of Waris Punjab De and a close aide of Amritpal Singh. The other three are Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Pradhanmantri Bajeka.

A 27-member Punjab police team flew four aides of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh to Dibrugarh in a special Indian Air Force flight on Sunday morning.

In a state-wide crackdown, the police arrested 78 of Amritpal Singh’s associates on Saturday.

Amritpal Singh Sandhu is a radical Indian Khalistan separatist, a self-styled Sikh preacher and leader of the organization Waris Punjab De from Punjab.

He rose to prominence in September 2022 after he returned from Dubai to India to become the leader of the organization after the death of its previous leader Deep Sidhu in a car accident.

Amritpal Singh is currently absconding and has been declared a fugitive. He has been reported to have close links to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence and other terror groups.

He has also been reported to have been raising his own army and ‘human bomb squads’ consisting of brainwashed youth as suicide bombers.

There are at least four criminal cases pending against the Waris Punjab De chief, all of which include serious charges.

