Dibrugarh: Four aides of absconding Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh were brought to upper Assam‘s Dibrugarh district on Sunday.

According to police sources, they were brought to Dibrugarh in a special IAF aircraft.

The radical leader’s associates were accompanied by a 27-member team from Punjab Police, including its Inspector General, Prison.

The Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu and the Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra received the team at Mohanbari Airport.

A large number of security personnel were deployed at the airport.

Dibrugarh central jail is one of the oldest prisons in Northeast India.

It is heavily fortified and was used to keep top militant leaders during the peak of ULFA militancy in Assam.

Security has been tightened in Dibrugarh Central Jail as well.

On March 18, Punjab Police declared Pro-Khalistan outfit, Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh a fugitive soon after he was said to be on the run.

The Punjab Police had launched a massive statewide cordon and search operation in the state against the members of the outfit against who several cases stand registered.

Punjab Police have arrested a total of 78 people so far and further searches and raids are underway.

The reason behind Amritpal Singh’s aides’ transit to Assam is still unknown. The police have refused to divulge any details as of now.