DIBRUGARH: A ULFA-I militant, on Wednesday (February 22), surrendered before the police in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The surrendered ULFA-I militants has been identified as Bikramjit Chetia alias Bikram Gogoi alias Ranjit Asom.

Ranjit Asom fled from the ULFA-I camp in Myanmar and surrendered before the Dibrugarh police in Assam.

A team of officials from the Chabua police station brought Ranjit Asom from an area along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in Tinsukia district.

Ranjit Asom is a resident of Chabua in Dibrugarh district of Assam.

He joined ULFA-I in 2019 and since then he was at the outfit’s camp in Myanmar.

SP of Dibrugarh district in Assam – Shwetank Mishra said: “Ranjit Asom’s family members contacted us and informed that he wanted to return home. We sent a police team from Chabua to bring him back. He was brought back to Dibrugarh and we have started our interrogation. We have sent the papers of his surrender to the Assam police headquarters in Guwahati for approval.”

“We don’t know why he left ULFA-I. But we have started our interrogation process,” the SP of Dibrugarh district in Assam said.