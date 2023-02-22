SILCHAR: A Guwahati-like murder case has been reported from the Barak Valley town of Silchar in Cachar district of Assam.

In another horrific murder incident, a woman allegedly stabbed to death her husband at Silchar in Assam on Wednesday (February 22).

After committing the crime, the accused woman immediately rushed to the Silchar police station in Assam, where she surrendered.

The accused woman has been identified as Mappi Begum, while her victim husband has been identified as Farminiddin Ahmed.

The accused woman has alleged that her husband used to ‘torture’ her on a regular basis after consuming alcohol.

She used scissors to stab her husband to death following a heated argument between the couple on Tuesday (February 21) night.

Meanwhile, the police at Silchar in Cachar district of Assam have launched an investigation into case.

This fresh murder case, reported from Silchar in Assam, comes barely a couple of days after the Guwahati police unravelled a brutal double murder case in the city.