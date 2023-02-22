GUWAHATI: The court of Kamrup-Metro chief judicial Magistrate (CJM), on Wednesday (February 22) sent Vandana Kalita – prime accused in the Guwahati double murder case in Assam – to six-day police custody.

The Guwahati police in Assam had sought a custody of seven days of Vandana Kalita for further interrogations and investigations into the case.

On Tuesday (February 21), recovered body parts of Amarjyoti Dey – the husband of Vandana Kalita – whom she allegedly killed, chopped to pieces and dumped the body parts near Dawki in Meghalaya.

The body was found in a plastic bag at Dawki road in Meghalaya on Tuesday.

Amarjyoti Dey was reported missing on August 17 and was initially feared to have been kidnapped.

However, the police investigation soon revealed that he had been killed and his body chopped into pieces.

His wife Vandana Kalita was subsequently arrested and is currently facing charges of murder.

On Monday (February 20), the Assam police personnel recovered the body parts of the mother-in=-law of Vandana Kalita from Sohra (Cherrapunji) in Meghalaya.

The murder of the mother-son duo by the woman came to light on Sunday (February 19), seven months after the murder took place.

The incident took place at Noonmati locality in Guwahati city of Assam.

The murders are believed to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman had with another man.