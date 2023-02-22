GUWAHATI: MLA from Sivasagar constituency in Assam – Akhil Gogoi has been granted protection by the Supreme Court from arrest in a NIA case.

The national investigation agency (NIA) was, recently, asked by the Gauhati high court to frame charges against Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi in a case related to anti-CAA protests in the state in 2020.

The NIA is also investigating Akhil Gogoi’s alleged links with the Maoists.

Notably, MLA from Sivasagar constituency in Assam – Akhil Gogoi had moved the Supreme Court following the Gauhati high court’s directive to the NIA to frame charges against the legislator in one of the two cases.

“Let notice be served on the standing counsel for the State (NIA), for the limited purpose of considering the grant of protection to the petitioner from arrest pursuant to the impugned order, returnable on February 24, 2023.

Also read: Gulab Chand Kataria sworn in as Assam’s 31st Governor

“In the meantime, the petitioner (Gogoi) shall be protected against arrest in connection with FIR bearing … dated December 14, 2019, Police Station NIA, Guwahati,” a bench of justices V Ramasubramanian and Pankaj Mithal ordered.

The Assam legislator and three others have been asked to appear before the special NIA court on February 23.