GUWAHATI: Father of Vandana Kalita – the prime accused in the Noonmati murder case at Guwahati in Assam – has appealed the authorities to shoot his daughter, if she was found guilty of committing the murders of her husband and mother-in-law.

Speaking to the media, father of Vandana Kalita said: “Shoot her (Vandana Kalita) if she has committed the crime. I don’t want such a daughter. I would have nothing to do with her if she really killed her husband and mother-in-law.

He added that his daughter Vandana Kalita had, in fact, kept him in dark about the disappearance of her husband and mother-in-law.

“She informed me about nothing. Neither was I told about their disappearance nor about the missing FIR that she filed. I was kept completely in the dark. She always kept on reiterating that everything in the family was going right,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Assam police have recovered the chopped body parts of the mother-son duo, who were killed by their daughter-in-law/wife.

The body parts of the victim mother-son duo were recovered from Sohra (Cherrapunji) in Meghalaya, where the accused had dumped it.

Vandana Kalita – the murder accused – led the police team from Assam – to the spot at Sohra (Cherrapunji) in Meghalaya, where she and her lover, the co-accused, dumped the mother-son duo’s body parts.

Notably, Vandana Kalita – the accused allegedly killed her husband and mother-in-law before chopping them into pieces and then store their body parts in a refrigerator.

Three days after the murder, the accused dumped the bodies of the victims at Sohra (Cherrapunji) in Meghalaya.

The prime accused in the case, Vandana Kalita allegedly committed the murder along with her lover and another friend.

They ganged up to viciously murder her husband Amarjyoti Dey and mother-in-law Shankari Dey.

The accomplices of Vandana Kalita, who helped her in committing the murder, have been identified as Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka.

It may be noted that the mother-son duo, the victims in the case, were reported missing since August last year.

The murder of the mother-son duo by the woman came to light on Sunday (February 19), seven months after the murder took place.

The incident has been reported from Noonmati locality in Guwahati city of Assam.

The murders are believed to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman had with another man.

Vandana Kalita has reportedly confessed of committing the crime, Assam police said.