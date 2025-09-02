Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad (Mahmood) Madani, dismissing his relevance and asserting the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) dominance in the state.

Speaking in Hojai, Sarma declared, “Who is Madani? Is he God? Madani gets value during Congress time, not BJP. Besi korile moi Madanik Bhorai (jailot) dim (If he goes too far, I’ll send Madani to jail). I am the Chief Minister, not Madani.”

Sarma’s remarks, delivered to the media underscored his government’s resolve to continue its eviction drives aimed at reclaiming encroached land, while rejecting accusations of targeting specific communities.

Sarma’s comments were directed at Madani, a prominent Islamic scholar and leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind (Arshad faction), who recently visited Assam to assess the impact of the state’s eviction drives.

The remarks were a direct rebuttal to Madani’s criticisms, where he had accused the BJP-led government of systematically targeting Bengali-speaking Muslims through eviction campaigns, rendering thousands homeless.

Sarma, however, framed the evictions as a necessary measure to protect Assam’s land and identity, asserting that the BJP “fears nobody” and that Madani’s visit to eviction sites would have shown him the government’s determination.

The Chief Minister’s speech followed the distribution of cheques to beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), a flagship scheme aimed at empowering women through self-help groups (SHGs) in Assam.

At the event held at a public ground in Hojai, Sarma handed out financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to thousands of SHG members, urging them to utilize the funds for entrepreneurial ventures in sectors like agriculture, livestock, and handloom.

The MMUA, now in its second phase, has been touted by the state government as a transformative initiative, with Sarma claiming that nearly 40 lakh women are engaged in income-generating activities through SHGs, including 8 lakh women earning over Rs 1 lakh annually. The scheme’s rollout in Hojai, part of the Nagaon district, underscores the government’s focus on economic empowerment, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

The eviction drives, which have reclaimed over 1.5 lakh bighas (approximately 160 square kilometers) of land since Sarma assumed office in May 2021.

“It is good that he went and saw eviction drives. He will come to know how is BJP,” Sarma remarked, suggesting that Madani’s visit served as a lesson in the BJP’s resolve.

Over 31,000 thousand women in Hojao today received Seed Fund to start their entrepreneurial journey.

Tomorrow at Jalukbari and day after tomorrow at Dhekiajuli cheques will be distributed.