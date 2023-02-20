GUWAHATI: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi will attend the Bodoland International Knowledge Festival in Kokrajhar, Assam.

Vivek Oberoi will attend the inaugural day of the first Bodoland International Knowledge Festival, to be held at Kokrajhar in Assam from February 27.

This was confirmed by Vivek Oberoi himself in a video message.

Notably, this will be Vivek Oberoi’s first visit to Assam and the Northeast.

He further congratulated Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief executive member (CEM) on organising the Bodoland International Knowledge Festival.

The Bodoland International Knowledge Festival will be held from February 27 to March 2 at Kokrajhar in Assam.

The goal of the knowledge festival is to “create, foster and promote knowledge exchange, solution sharing and partnership building for achievement of social development priorities and key Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030 in contemporary BTR and the world”.

It aims to draw the best practices from across the world to enhance scientific temperament for the creation of “Peaceful, Green and Smart Bodoland” in light of the Bodo Peace Accord 2020.

Some of the leading personalities will be key speakers of the event.

Among the leading personalities, who will attend the event are: Nobel Laureate from Bangladesh – Professor Muhammad Yunus, Padma Shri awardee and senior journalist from the Northeast – Patricia Mukhim, Padma Shri awardee and environmentalist – Jadav Payeng and journalist Rupa Chinai.