Guwahati: The police have recovered the body of Amarjyoti Dey, who went missing in August last year and is believed to have been murdered and dismembered by his wife Bandana Kalita.

The body was found in a plastic bag near Dawki road on Tuesday.

Amarjyoti Dey was reported missing on August 17 and was initially feared to have been kidnapped.

However, the police investigation soon revealed that he had been killed and his body chopped into pieces.

His wife Bandana Kalita was subsequently arrested and is currently facing charges of murder.

The recovery of Amarjyoti’s body has brought a sense of closure to his family and friends.

It may be noted that the mother-son duo, the victims in the case, were reported missing since August last year.

The murder of the mother-son duo by the woman came to light on Sunday (February 19), seven months after the murder took place.

The incident took place at Noonmati locality in Guwahati city of Assam.

The murders are believed to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman had with another man.

Earlier, the Assam police had reportedly confessed to committing the crime.

However, Bandana Kalita – the prime accused in the Guwahati double murder case in Assam has refuted the allegations levelled against her.

Speaking to the media, Bandana Kalita has claimed that she did not commit the alleged murders of her husband and mother-in-law.

Bandana, in fact, has claimed that she is being framed in the double murder case, which has rocked the entire state of Assam.

“I am being framed,” said Bandana Kalita while speaking to a local news channel in Assam on Tuesday (February 21) morning.