Udalguri: The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) has announced that it will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls independently.

The announcement was made by BPF’s president, Hagrama Mohilary during a party workers’ meeting in the Udalguri district on Monday.

The BPF leader attended two meetings which were aimed to widen the support base of the BPF in the Bodo belt ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing the party workers BPF President Hagrama Mohilary asserted that BPF will field candidates in upcoming Lok Sabha polls independently. “During the regime of BPF, BTC decided the fate of Dispur now it’s the other way round”, he claimed.

He added that after the last BTC Council polls there was no working space for his party and its workers to co-ordinate among themselves.

He further said that the BPF will field candidates in Mangaldoi and Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituencies in the forthcoming 2024 polls.