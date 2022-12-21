KOKRAJHAR: Signing if the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) accord has ensured peace in Bodoland region.

This was stated by governor of Assam – Jagdish Mukhi.

Signing of the BTR accord was a landmark event which ensured peace and development in the region, said Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi.

After many years of conflict and unrest, peace is now prevailing in the BTR, the Assam governor added.

The Assam governor made this statement while attending a function to mark the completion of two years of the current Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) on Tuesday.

“The present government in BTR is working to ensure the comprehensive welfare of all sections of the society,” Assam governor Jagdish Mukhi said.

The Assam governor said that in the last two years, the fundamental approach of the BTC has been to rebuild, revitalise and foster peaceful coexistence and communal harmony in the region.