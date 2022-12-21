GUWAHATI: Guwahatians might get slight relief as the South Central Guwahati water project is expected to be partially commissioned on Wednesday.

The project is expected to cover around 13,000 households in Guwahati East.

As per reports, the project is expected to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The project has been funded by JICA.

While the project is just partial, once commissioned fully, it will cover over 2 lakh population in the Gauhati east assembly constituency. It will also cover parts of the Dispur assembly constituency.

While the project was supposed to be initiated much earlier, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), cited several reasons for the delay.