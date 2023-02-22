GUWAHATI: The investigation into the horrific Guwahati double murder case in Assam has picked up pace following the arrests of the three accused.

The police in Guwahati city of Assam arrested three individuals in connection with the double murder case in the city: Vandana Kalita, the prime accused, and her two friends Arup Deka and Dhanti Deka.

The trio allegedly killed the mother-son duo of Sanskari Dey and Amarjyoti Dey, chopped them into pieces and later dumped their body parts at different areas in Meghalaya.

The Assam police personnel, on February 21 and 22, recovered the body parts of Sanskari Dey and Amarjyoti Dey from Sohra (Cherrapunji) and Dawki in Meghalaya.

Notably, Vandana Kalita, the prime accused, had direct relations with the victims; while Sanskari Dey was the mother-in-law of Vandana, Amarjyoti Dey was her husband.

The murders are believed to have been the result of an extra-marital relationship that the accused woman had with co-accused Dhanti Deka.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati police in Assam is also reportedly looking into the financial angle that might have also motivated the murders.

It may be mentioned here that Vandana Kalita’s mother-in-law, Shankari Dey, a retired government employee owned several properties in Chandmari and Noomati areas of Guwahati in Assam.

It is also reportedly suspected that the murders were committed for the property.

Interestingly, after the murders of Sanskari Dey, accused Vandana Kalita withdrew a huge amount of money using her in-law’s ATM card.

With the help of her two friends – Arup Deka and Dhanjit Deka – Vandana Kalita suffocated her mother-in-law with a pillow, made her unconscious and chopped her with a machete and rolling pin.

Similarly, the Amarjyoti Dey, the husband of Vandana Kalita, was hit on his head with an iron rod.

The husband was unemployed and allegedly consumed drugs.

He also allegedly had “extramarital affairs” with other women.

Both were unhappy with the marriage. In fact, they married each other going against their parents’ will.