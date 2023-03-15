GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted possible light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and hailstorms over South, Central, East, and northeast India from 15th March to 17th March. These states include Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, etc.

According to the Met department, West Bengal is also likely to receive rainfall later this week, aided by the likely formation of a cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

The weather office added that thunderstorms with lightning or hailstorm, accompanied by light to moderate rainfall, is very likely over north Bengal districts from March 14 to 20. These districts include Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, and Kalimpong.

Isolated to Scattered light rainfall activity with thunderstorms, lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and northeast India during 13th-14th March 2023.

Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms & lightning very likely over Western Himalayan Region during 13th-15th March.

Scattered light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) likely over north interior Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand during 15th-17th March and over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on 16th & 17th March, 2023.

Isolated hailstorm activity also likely over northeast Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on 16th & 17th; over Madhya Maharashtra on 15th & 16th; over Marathawada on 16th and over Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 17th March 2023.

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall activity with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) likely over SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and northeast India during 15th -17th March and with isolated hailstorm over the region on 15th March, 2023.

Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 15th March, 2023.