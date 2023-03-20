New Delhi: In a stern move, the Indian Government has summoned the senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi to convey its strong protest at the actions of Khalistan supporters who took down the Indian flag from the High Commission in London.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has demanded an explanation for the complete absence of British security that allowed these elements to enter the High Commission premises.

India has found the lack of security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK to be unacceptable.

The MEA has further stated that such incidents cannot be tolerated and that strong steps must be taken to ensure the safety of Indian diplomatic staff and premises abroad.

It has also made it clear that it expects the UK Government to take necessary measures to ensure the security and safety of Indian diplomatic personnel and premises in the UK.