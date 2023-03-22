Imphal: In separate raids, Sleuths of the Narcotic Affairs and Border (NAB) police and Manipur police have arrested four alleged smugglers and recovered drugs – brown sugar and heroin local street valued at around Rs 2 crore.

Two numbers of vehicles used in the crimes have been recovered from them.

Based on intelligent inputs, personnel of the NAB intercepted a hatchback at an area of the NH near Imphal in Manipur and arrested two alleged smugglers.

Jangminlun Khongsai (36) from Mojang village, and Thongkhohao Haokip (42) from H Champhai village, were arrested along with 1.8 kgs of brown sugar.

They were handed over to the Kangpokpi police station for further legal proceedings.

In another law enforcement agency action, the commandos of the Imphal West in Manipur arrested one alleged smuggler from Lilong Chajing Lamkhai in Imphal west district and also seized 652.60 grams of brown sugar from his possession.

The arrested smuggler, identified as Md Mustaf Ali alias Rahul (23) from Thoubal district, was handed over to the Singjamei police station for legal action.

The police also arrested a 21-year-old person, Phundreimayum Aboi, along with 10 grams of suspected heroin on Monday.

The arrest and seizure were made when the police intercepted the two-wheelers he was driving at Mayang Imphal.

The arrested person, the seized item, and a black Honda DIO without a registration number has been in police custody for further action.