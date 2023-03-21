Imphal: The Manipur government has handed over the murder case of a former Manipur Minister’s son to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Akoijam Nongnganba, 40, son of an ex-minister of the state was found killed in an area of Changoubung village Kangpokpi police on February 11 last.

Three individuals – two Kilosners of the NSCN (IM) and a 40-year-old unmarried girl were the prime suspects in the homicide.

Of them, an NSCN (IM) leader and the spinster namely Thokchom Sonia Devi are now in judicial custody.

Following a series of agitations, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh announced handing over the case to the NIA as demanded by the agitators.

An official statement signed by K Vikramjit Singh, Superintendent of Police Kangpokpi district on Tuesday stated that regarding the investigation of AK Nongnganba alias Aging murder case, Manipur Police Department has sent a proposal for handing over the case to the NIA.

Accordingly, the state home department has recommended the proposal and sent a proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India for handing over the case to the NIA.

The Investigating Officer in the case is also making his best efforts to gather more evidence to find out the true story behind the death of Nongnganba, the police added.