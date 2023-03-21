IMPHAL: In an unprecedented drive, Manipur Police and Civil Social Organizations nabbed a total of 41 drug users and a peddler in two districts of the state during the past 36 hours, official sources said on Tuesday.



Under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Imphal West District, S Ibomcha, Singjamei police arrested six drug users in front of the Little Rose school, Imphal on Monday night.

They were nabbed after arresting a drug peddler namely Md Saruk Khan, 23, from Kiyamgei village, Imphal West district.

A little amount of heroin concealed in six small plastic packets has been recovered from the peddler.

The arrests and seizure were made when the peddler was trying to sell the drugs to the six drug addicts, the police said.

In joint actions of the police, Anti Drug Campaign, Bishnupur District, and All Manipur United Clubs’ Organization (AMUCO) rounded up drug users from North AOC, Imphal and Tronglaobi village, Bishnupur district in the past 36 hours, the police said.



Altogether 35 drug users – 27 from North AOC, Imphal, and 8 from Tronglaobi were rounded up, the police informed.

Police said that while the peddler was booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the addicts were handed over to different rehabilitation centers for starting their new lease on life in the future.