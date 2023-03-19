IMPHAL: Manipur Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested one of the most wanted vehicle lifters and recovered a stolen Bolero in an operation at Kangpokpi district, a northern part of the state.

Based on an intelligent input that the mastermind of the vehicles lifting gang was hiding at a suspected spot, a joint team of the Imphal West district police and Kangpoli police raided an area on Saturday night, the police stated.



The team arrested Letkholet Khongsai, 29, from a rented house at Sugil Veng ward number 15, Kangpokpi. L Khongsai, who was on the wanted list for his lifting a two-wheeler from an area in Patsoi in Imphal West District.

The team seized one Bolero car white in colour.

He has had networks of many vehicle lifters across the state, the police stated.

The arrest and seizure have been made based on the arrests of two vehicle lifters from the Senapati district.

With the arrests of them so far a total of 5 vehicle lifters have been arrested so far in the state during the past week, the police informed.



In the southern part of the state, a team from Thoubal police station arrested one vehicle thief identified as Keisam Naoba alias Sanjit (34) from Yairipok Laimanai with a stolen Royal Enfield Bullet from Yairipok area on Wednesday, the police asserted.



Meanwhile, in the follow-up action, the police also arrested another person related to the case on Thursday from the Khangabok area but police are yet to release the identity of the arrested person.