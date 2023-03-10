IMPHAL: After a brief exchange of fire, Manipur police claimed to have busted a mini drug manufacturing unit with the arrests of two alleged drug dealers along with a gun and huge quantities of different drugs worth over Rs 20 crore in the streets valued in the state, an official source said on Friday.

Based on intelligent input that a three-member mini drug manufacturing unit started its clandestine production and supplies, a team from Thoubal police station under the overall supervision of its Superintendent of Police Jogeshchandra Haobijam raided an area at Yairipok Changamdabi Mayai Leikai, Thoubal district, the source stated.

In the first and swift operation, one suspected drug trafficker namely Khulakpam Abdul Ali, 32, alias Raghu, was arrested along with large quantities of drugs on Thursday, the source informed on Friday.

After his spot interrogation and answers, the team launched a second operation but there was a brief exchange of fire with armed men. Police managed to overpower the situation and arrested the alleged drug dealer namely Khutleibam Muhamuddin (44), the source asserted.

One double barrel gun, an emptied case, and a live round of ammunition have been recovered from him. However, the kingpin of the drug den namely Naman Khutleibam, (22), managed to escape from the scene, the source stated.

As per the revelation of the arrested persons it came to know that the seized contraband items were homemade products, the source said.

The intensive and extensive search operations led to the recovery of 1496 kg of brown sugar, 28 kg of lime, 906 grammes of heroin, 936 gramme of opium, 279 grammes of ammonium Chloride power, and many materials used in the drug manufacture, source stated.

The arrested individuals and seized items have been handed over to the Andro police station for further interrogations and legal proceedings, the source added.