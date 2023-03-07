IMPHAL: Police in Manipur on Tuesday organized an awareness rally under the banner of “Anti-Crime Drive,” and “Wish you a happy and safe Yaoshang festival.”

The awareness rally was flagged off by Imphal West District Superintendent of Police (SP) Kshetrimayum Shivakanta at the Eastern gate of the historic Kangla, the ancient capital of Manipur.

Imphal West district police organized the rally under the theme protect yourself and your loved ones.

The rally passed through the main streets of Imphal city and returned to the Imphal west district police office where the rally culminated.

The program was held for free and smooth passage of the five-daylong festival of Yaoshang/Holi which kicked off on Tuesday.

As a part of the rally, a pamphlet was also distributed to the passersby. According to the pamphlet, the main aim of the rally was to spread awareness about the ill effects of violating traffic rules and their consequences.

The SP Ksh Shivakanta on the event appealed to the general public to join hands with the Police to take action against those violating the traffic rules, especially during the Yaoshang festival & related substances to eliminate this social evil from society.

He also appealed to the people to celebrate the festival in a harmonious and peaceful manner.