Imphal: An Assistant Sub Inspector of the Manipur police Department who shot at and critically injured a woman Haorakjam Thajamanbi, 30, at Tera in Imphal west district on Thursday night has been suspended from his service.

In an order issued on Saturday, Ksh Shivakanta Singh, Superintendent of police, Imphal West District states that in the exercise of the powers conferred upon the under Rule 66 of Assam Police Manual Part-III, Salam Deepak Singh has been under suspension from January 6.

During the period of suspension, his Headquarters will be at Reserve Lines, Imphal West district and he will not leave his headquarters without prior permission from the SP Imphal west district.

However, he will get a subsistence allowance as admissible under the rules during the period under which he is placed under suspension.

A department proceeding is being contemplated against Salam Deepak Singh for his grave misconduct, the orders state.

Deepak in full police uniform trespassed into the house of the woman and opened three rounds of fire. The woman suffered two bullets one on her face and the other on her back. She suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the Raj Medicity, Imphal.