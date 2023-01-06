Imphal: An Assistant Sub Inspector of the Manipur police Department shot at and critically injured a 30-year-old married woman at Tera Loukrakpam Leikai in Imphal west district on Thursday night, the police said on Friday.

According to an FIR registered at the Imphal West district police station, Sapam Dipak, 33, an ASI attached to the City Police Station, Imphal, in full police uniform, forced his entry into the house of Haorakjam Thajamanbi, 30, and shot at and critically injured her in presence of her younger brother namely K Kingson, at around 9.30 pm on Thursday.

The policeman opened three rounds of fire but the victim suffered two bullets one on her face and the other on the back. She suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the Raj MEdicity, Imphal.

Meanwhile, the culprit was arrested and the service weapon of a 9 mm pistol and three rounds of ammunition were recovered from his possession. He was remanded into judicial custody for five days after producing in the chief judicial magistrate court on Friday, the police said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said that the victim was a divorced woman and has two sons. Similarly, the accused is also a married person and has two children. The cause of the shooting is now under investigation, the police added.

Meantime, K Thoiba, the father of the victim, condemned the act of the accused person who used the law in his own hand by using his service weapon and demanded befitting punishments according to the law of the land.