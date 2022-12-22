Imphal: A leopard cat (Prionailurus bengalensis), locally called Keijenglang – a protected and endangered species in Manipur, has been rescued from Imphal Bazar area, officials said on Thursday.

The rescued leopard was later released to its natural habitat following medical treatments, said a statement issued by Committee on Wildlife.

The leopard cat which was found tucked under a parked car was rescued by one Laishram Bijen, a resident of Mayang Imphal Bazar, it added.

The Joint Coordination Committee on wildlife and biodiversity co-convenor, Kshetrimayum Johnson on Thursday said that the rare and endangered species was set free in the open jungle after providing necessary medical treatment for two days.

The leopard cat about the size of a domestic cat, but rather long in the legs is a small wild cat native to continental South, Southeast, and East Asia.

Since 2002 it has been listed as Least Concern on the IUCN Red List as it is widely distributed although threatened by habitat loss and hunting in parts of its range.