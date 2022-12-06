DIBRUGARH: Two women working at Khowang Tea Estate in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh were injured after a leopard attacked them while they were working.

The injured have been identified as Asrita Kujur(26) and Anita Tirki(25) of the Khowang tea estate.

Sources said they were admitted to tea garden hospital in Moran.

“They were plucking tea leaves when a leopard who was taking refuge at the tea garden attacked them”, said a resident.

Leopard attacks on tea workers were common in tea garden areas as they are closer to forest areas.

The forest department reached the spot and after the incident and the local resident appealed to them to place a cage to trap the animal.