DIBRUGARH: Dibrugarh University ragging victim Anand Sharma had t0 go through another surgery on Tuesday at a private nursing home in Dibrugarh.

A team of Orthopaedic surgeons performed the surgery on his fractured right hand.

Anand suffered a fractured bone with an injury in his right hand apart from other injuries.

The first surgery took place on December 1.

On the other hand, Dibrugarh superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra on Tuesday interrogated prime accused Rahul Chetri in connection with the ragging incident at Dibrugarh University.

Rahul Chetri was arrested by Dibrugarh police on Monday after he surrendered at the Lekhapani Police Station.

On the other hand, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sanghamitra Baruah, who is leading a magisterial-level inquiry, also questioned Rahul Chetry separately.

After his arrest, Chetry was produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate by Dibrugarh Police. The Court granted five days of police custody.

Rahul is a former general secretary of the Dibrugarh University Post-Graduate Students’ Union (DUPGSU).